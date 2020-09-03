The Glorias trailer: Julianne Moore and Janelle Monáe recall the life work of iconic feminist Gloria Steinem

It is very much becoming traditional to tell biopics in a non-traditional way and The Glorias pitches itself firmly in that camp. It tells the life story of Gloria Steinem and the rise of the modern feminist movement through the decades, with a number of actresses taking on the role (hence the title). Told using a non-linear narrative, it is based on Steinem's 2015 autobiography, My Life on the Road, and will be arriving on Amazon at the end of this month. Expect this to be mingling amongst the Oscar contenders once award season rolls round. Watch The Glorias trailer above.

Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women’s movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem’s own biographical book ‘My Life on the Road.’ The Glorias traces Steinem’s influential journey to prominence—from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women’s rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women’s Conference and beyond.

Julie Taymor directs a cast starring Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong, Janelle Monáe, Lorraine Toussaint, Bette Midler, Monica Sanchez and Kimberly Guerrero.

The Glorias will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from September 30