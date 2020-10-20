The Giant trailer: Odessa Young sees her presumed dead boyfriend return just before graduation

David Raboy's debut played at TIFF last year and didn't exactly pick up the most supportive reviews. His thriller sees Odessa Young getting ready for her graduation night only to see her presumed dead boyfriend turn up out of nowhere a year after going missing. Then a bunch of other people start dying and suddenly her graduation seems like the smallest worry in the world. Watch the trailer for The Giant above.

On her graduation night, Charlotte learns her first love has returned to her small Georgia town for the first time since vanishing the year before, in the midst of an awful trauma in her life. But on that night, a girl her age is found dead – and then another. Something terrible has arisen in this place, and as her final summer speeds towards a nightmarish conclusion, Charlotte gets the unshakeable feeling that somehow it is coming for her – in ways more troubling than she could ever know.

David Raboy writes and directs, with Young's supporting cast featuring Ben Schnetzer, Jack Kilmer, Madelyn Cline, Danny Ramirez and PJ Marshall.

The Giant is availble on VOD in the US from November 13.