The Father is now scheduled for release in June

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins star in The Father - and it's already gathering a huge number of awards nominations in the BAFTAs and Oscars. The film now has a confirmed release date of 11th June in the UK.

Hopkins plays the eponymous role of a mischievous and highly independent man who, as he ages, refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman). Yet, such help has become essential following Anne's decision to move to Paris with her partner. As Anne's father tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

The Father is drawn from the stage play of the same name, which was written by Florian Zeller and launched in Paris in 2012, winning a Moliere Award for Best Play, before hitting Broadway and London’s West End, where it won both Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Actor (for Frank Langella and Kenneth Cranham respectively). Zeller directed the film adaptation - his feature debut - filmed in London with a British cast, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton (ATONEMENT, DANGEROUS LIAISONS).