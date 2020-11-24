The End of the Storm trailer: A new documentary celebrating Liverpool's long-awaited title success

Obviously, The End of the Storm will not be a documentary for every football fan, but it will be one embraced by Liverpool supporters across the world and by some neutrals. Their success ended a long 30-year wait for the club to win the league title again (and their first ever Premiership triumph) although with the arrival of COVID-19 it was done in the strangest of circumstances and without the team able to celebrate it in-front of their fans at Anfield. The documentary offers behind the scenes access with the manager and team and looks back on a hugely successful season. Watch the trailer for The End of the Storm above.

In a year when sport came to a standstill, fans of Liverpool Football Club finally saw their team lift the trophy that had eluded them for 30 long years. Featuring intimate access to manager Jürgen Klopp and club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, and interviews with first team players including Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker combined with passionate Liverpool fans from around the world, The End of the Storm celebrates of one of sport’s most historic triumphs.

Directed by James Erskine, The End of the Storm will be available to own on digital, DVD & Blu-ray from November 30. The film, produced in association with Sky, will be broadcast in the UK and ROI on Sky Documentaries in 2021.