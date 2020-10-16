The Empty Man trailer: Disney roll out a horror film for Halloween a week ahead of release

Disney are content to keep their top tier titles safely tucked away for theatrical or Disney+ releases but throwaway horrors like The Empty Man are deemed fit for cinemas. Based on writer Cullen Bunn's graphic book series, this is following the Netflix promotional route, throwing out a trailer just a week before it is released. The difference is a Netflix title will get some sort of continued promotion (well, for a short period anyway) while doing it a week before a cinema release will probably prove pretty ineffectual. Maybe it's a case of trying to appease exhibitors after last week's news regarding Disney's digital strategy, but it's a pretty measly one if so. Watch The Empty Man trailer above.

The Empty Man is a supernatural horror film based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man. As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life—and the lives of those close to him—are in grave danger.

Directed by David Prior, the cast stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova.

The Empty Man opens in US cinemas on October 23 - no news on a UK release just yet.