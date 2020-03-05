The Elephant Man trailer: David Lynch's moving drama returns to cinemas in stunning 4K

Returning to cinemas next week is David Lynch's The Elephant Man, which has been restored in beautiful 4K. You may or may not also know that Mel Brooks was one of the film's producers, although he intentionally remained uncredited so audiences would not think the film was a comedy (this was also the case for David Cronenberg's The Fly). Starring William Hurt and Anthony Hopkins, it tells the real life story of Joseph Merrick (called John Merrick in the film), a Leicester-born man who suffered from neurofibromatosis and/or the Proteus syndrome. Like Tod Browning's 1932 cult classic, Freaks, it's a heart-breaking film that shows the ugliness of those who mistreat people who do not conform to the society's view of the 'norm'. Watch the newly restored 4K traielr for The Elephant Man above.

John Hunt starts as the elephant man, John Merrick, in this moving and unforgettable true story of cruelty, humanity and survival. Merrick, a man affected with a terrible disability, is shunned by Victorian Society. An ambitious young doctor sets out to help him, and discovers a man of sensibility and kindness beneath the surface.

The Elephant Man opens in select UK cinemas on March 13. It will also be released on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Collector’s Edition from April 6.