The East End Film Festival closes after 20 years

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published
The East End Film Festival closes after 20 years

While fears are growing about international festivals such as SXSW and Cannes being forced to close due to the coronavirus, yesterday the organisers of one of the UK’s most prominent film festivals announced its closure due to lack of funding.

As reported by Screendaily, the festival has been closed with immediate effect. Festival owner and outgoing director, Alison Potlock, said: “There has been resistance from many to closing a festival that inhabits such an independent, uniquely diverse position. The push to provide a more mainstream commercial offering is not for us. We are so proud of our inclusive, accessible and civically engaged programming; it’s at the core of our identity, so without significant investment to enable us to continue that fundamental service, we have to let the final credits roll.”

Each year over 30,000 attendees would visit the festival which was hosted in various venues across the east end of London. It placed an emphasis on first and second-time feature filmmakers and over the years welcomed the likes of Asif Kapadia, Ken Russell, Hugh Grant and Danny Boyle.

For a long period of time it got by on the goodwill and support provided by a number of long-term partners and sponsors, with the last event taking place in 2018 after taking a strategic break last year. Festival organisers had hoped to raise enough funds to return in 2020, but have unfortunately reached a point they are unable to move beyond.

However, Potlock struck a positive note, ending her statement by saying, "Our heartfelt thanks goes to all the filmmakers, artists, sponsors, staff and volunteers who’ve supported us over the years. It’s the end for now, but who knows, one day there may be a sequel.”

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags news
Category news

Latest Articles