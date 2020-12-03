The Dig trailer: Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes and Lily James search for the British Tutankhamun

A film set around the findings of a team of archaeologists doesn't exactly set the pulse racing and The Dig is yet another period drama set around the Second World War, this time recalling the excavation of Sutton Hoo in 1939. Sutton who? Exactly. Self-taught archaeologist Basil Brown and his team dug up an undisturbed ship burial that contained a wealth of Anglo-Saxon artefacts which now reside at the British Museum. Based on John Preston's book of the same name, it makes sense Netflix would be interested in this as they know how well period British dramas tend to do around the world - unfortunately. Watch the trailer for The Dig above.

As WWII looms, a wealthy widow hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain's past resonate in the face of its uncertain future‎.

Simon Stone directs a cast starring Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott and Monica Dolan.

The Dig is currently scheduled to play in cinemas on January 15 before arriving on Netflix January 29.