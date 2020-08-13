The Devil All The Time trailer: Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson star in Netflix's new small-town thriller

Based on Donald Ray Pollock's book of the same name, The Devil All The Time ticks many of the boxes we've seen before - a small isolated town, religious overtones, crooked sheriffs, dark hidden secrets and a young man defending his family. This has a strong cast so will hopefully be able to rise above the clichés that can arrive with these type of stories and the trailer makes it look decent enough - plus director Antonio Campos was responsible for the likes of Christine and Simon Killer. Hit play above and watch the trailer for Devil All The Time to see for yourself.

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighbouring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher, a twisted couple, and crooked sheriff — converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family.

Antonio Campos directs, with Jason Clarke, Riley Keough and Sebastian Stan also starring, and support from Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett and Pokey LaFarge.

The Devil All The Time launches on Netflix from September 16.