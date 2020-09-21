The Croods 2 : A New Age trailer: Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and Nicolas Cage return for the DreamWorks sequel

Seven years have passed since The Croods first film which took home just shy of $600m at the box office. The delay in getting the sequel out there was down to NBCUniversal's acquisition of DreamWorks (a cool $3.8 billion), with new writers also brought on-board, pushing back the original release date three years from 2017. The three main voice actors have returned to their roles, with some new additions to the family. Watch The Croods 2 trailer above.

The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans. The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.

Joel Crawford directs, with the supporting voice cast featuring Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage and Kelly Marie Tran.

The Croods 2: A New Age is currently scheduled for release in the UK on February 5, 2021, while landing in US theatres on November 26.