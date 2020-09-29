The Craft: Legacy trailer: Blumhouse are set to release a sequel to the 1996 horror

We've had our fill of '80s throwbacks and remakes (although we aren't finished yet) but as the '90s revival comes to the fore that also means films of the era are getting reboots, or in the case of The Craft Legacy, a sequel 22 years after the trashy original. That said, it doesn't feature the original cast and centres on a new group of high school girls doing the witchcraft stuff, so it's a sequel/reboot hybrid of some kind. Anyway, watch The Craft: Legacy trailer above.

In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

Zoe Lister-Jones writes and directs a cast starring Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny.

The Craft: Legacy is available on VOD from October 28.