The Climb trailer: Two friends cycle through the rough and smooth of their bromance

The Climb arrived at Cannes earlier this year and played in the Un Certain Regard section to little fanfare and came out the other side lavished with praise. Everyone has that one friend who you could do without in your life but for some reason still stick around each other. That sits at the core of this comedy, following the bromance of two guys who seem stuck with each other. Michael Angelo Covino stars and directs, along with co-writer Kyle Marvin, using elements of their own friendship as the basis for the story. The trailer has some funny moments, so it's one to add to your lists for 2020. Watch the trailer for The Climb above.

Kyle and Mike are best friends who share a close bond — until Mike sleeps with Kyle’s fiancée. The Climb is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage. It is also the story of real-life best friends who turn their profound connection into a rich, humane, and frequently uproarious film about the boundaries (or lack thereof) in all close friendships.

Gayle Rankin, Judith Godréche and Talia Balsam all feature in the cast alongside Covino stars and Marvin.

The Climb plays at Sundance and gets a US release on March 20, 2020. Sony have UK distribution rights, but no new yet on a release date.