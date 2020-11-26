The Changin' Times of Ike White trailer: How a 70s soul prodigy fell away from the cusp of stardom

The Changin' Times of Ike White already aired on the BBC earlier this year (it is still on the iPlayer) and is now getting a virtual release in the US. It tells the story of Ike White, a singer-songwriter lauded by the likes of Stevie Wonder in the 70s and on the cusp of stardom. But then he disappeared from view, with no-one knowing what had happened. There are similarities to Waiting for Sugar Man, although Ike's story has a lot more twists and some darker turns - and it's definitely a documentary worth catching. Watch the trailer for The Changin' Times of Ike White above.

Serving a life sentence for murder in the early 1970s, music prodigy Ike White had plenty of time to perfect his musical talent, but no hope of putting it to use in the outside world. Ike's skills were exceptional enough, though, that his story captured the media's attention. From this notoriety, he was able to record an album inside the prison with big-time producer Jerry Goldstein (War, Sly and the Family Stone). Superstar Stevie Wonder lobbied successfully for Ike's early release from prison. With an acclaimed album under his belt and the support of Wonder and others in the industry, Ike was poised for stardom. But, instead, he went off the grid for over 40 years. Daniel Vernon's mesmerizing new documentary is unpredictable and moving, echoing the strange journey of Ike White.

Directed by Dan Vernon, The Changin' Times of Ike White opens in virtual US cinemas on December 4.