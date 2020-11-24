The Boss Baby 2: Family Business trailer: Alec Baldwin, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria and Amy Sedaris return in the DreamWorks sequel

DreamWorks never thought in their wildest dreams the first Boss Baby film would do the numbers it achieved, bringing home over $500m at the box office by the time it left cinemas. Of course, that meant there had to be a sequel and The Boss Baby: Family Business returns to the Templeton family several years on. It looks like it's full of 'hilarious' boomer jokes where a mega rich family get to be the good guys. Hurray. Watch the trailer for The Boss Baby: Family Business above.

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim and his Boss Baby little bro Ted—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Tim and his wife, Carol, the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha, and adorable new infant Tina. Tabitha, who’s at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong, it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.

Tom McGrath directs, with the voice cast starring Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, James Marsden and Amy Sedaris.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is scheduled to appear in UK and US cinemas on March 26, 2021.