The Binge trailer: Hulu's new comedy is like The Purge - but with drugs and alcohol

It's difficult to imagine that writer Jordan VanDina didn't look at The Purge and think, "What if we took the idea of one night of madness, but instead of guns and weapons, we flipped it with drugs and alcohol?" That's basically the set-up for The Binge, which is set in an idyllic American future where life is great for everyone (everyone?) and for one night a year people can indulge in as much drugs and alcohol as they want. Rather than the darkness of the The Purge, this is a high school comedy, with some Superbad coming-of-age shenanigans thrown in. Watch The Binge trailer above.

In the not so distant future all drinking and drugs have been made completely illegal by the government... except for one night a year. High school seniors, Griffin, Hags and Andrew make a pilgrimage to get to the best party in town where all their dreams will come true... Sure they will have to avoid their crazed principal, violent siblings and the wild animals roaming the streets, but that’s all part of the fun! Their friendship will be tested, love live’s will be rattled and their brains completely scrambled. One thing is for sure, no one’s life is EVER the same after participating in The Binge!

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, the film stars Skyler Gisondo, Dexter Darden, Eduardo Franco, Vince Vaughn, Grace Van Dien, Tony Cavalero, Zainne Saleh , Marta Piekarz, Esteban Benito, Brittany Garms, Natalie Goldberg, Affion Crockett, Elon Gold, Jessica Kirson, Godfrey and Eileen Galindo.

The Binge will be available to stream on Hulu from August 28.