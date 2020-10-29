The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart trailer: The story of three brothers who went on to scale the highest peaks

It's hard to believe there hasn't been a feature length documentary about The Bee Gees, but How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is a first in that regard. They were the group who evolved from their early folk and pop successes to bring disco into the mainstream, the music offering a breath of fresh air during such a dark and bleak economic decade. Frank Marshall directs the documentary, which will also feature the likes of Noel Gallagher, Lulu, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin and Justin Timberlake and Barry Gibb himself. Watch the trailer for How Can You Mend a Broken Heart above.

This is the first feature-length documentary about the legendary band who wrote more than 1,000 songs, created twenty number one hits and sold more than 220 Million records to date, will be released in UK cinemas. The film chronicles the rise of the iconic group, consisting of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, their music and its evolution over the years.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart plays in cinemas for one night only on December 3. It will also play in the US on HBO Max from December 12.