The Beatles: Get Back: Peter Jackson introduces a 5-minute first look video

Filmmaker Peter Jackson has released a sneak peek of his upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which is currently scheduled for release in UK cinemas on August 27, 2021.

Jackson briefly introduces the first look at the documentary which he says is about halfway through the editing the process. In an additional statement he also said, “We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film The Beatles: Get Back. We hope it will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time.”

The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to The Beatles’ intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. Shot in January 1969 and compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage (filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, it tells the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album.

The film features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles' last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.