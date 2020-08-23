The Batman trailer: Matt Reeves introduces Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson’s grounded Batman

We've already been given first looks at the Batmobile and Batsuit earlier in the year, and possibly would've seen more by now if COVID-19 didn’t get in the way. Director Matt Reeves also previously discussed how his version of Batman will have a more psychological approach, showing a Bruce Wayne struggling with his alter ego. HBO Max have also confirmed there will be a companion TV series set in the same universe, looking more closely at the crime and corruption in Gotham. The Batman will exist in its own universe, which is a route Warners will continue to venture down with other ‘grounded’ and ‘unconnected’ releases in the future. Watch The Batman trailer above.

Paul Dano will star as Edward Nashton, aka the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently scheduled for release on October 1, 2021.