The Batman director Matt Reeves reveals a first look at the new Batmobile

The Batman director Matt Reeves took to Twitter a short while ago to offer some first-look images from the upcoming film. It shows Robert Pattinson standing next to the new version of the Batmobile, and follows on from the short camera test revealed by Reeves last month that offered a brief glimpse of the Batsuit.

Filming for The Batman is well underway, with Paul Dano starring as Edward Nashton, aka the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman will open in UK and US cinemas on June 25, 2021.


The Batman (2021)
Dir: Matt Reeves | Cast: Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz | Writers: Ben Affleck (earlier screenplay), Bill Finger (Batman created by), Bob Kane (Batman created by), Matt Reeves (screenplay)

