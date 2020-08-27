The Babysitter: Killer Queen trailer: Judah Lewis once again faces the forces of evil in McG's sequel

It was to be expected that McG would return with a sequel for The Babysitter and today offers the first glimpse at what's to come in The Babysitter: The Queen. Things pretty much pick up where the last one ended, with Judah Lewis's Cole set up to do battle with evil. You can watch The Babysitter 2 trailer above.

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole continues to be haunted by the horrific events of that night. Everyone in his life thinks he has lost his mind since Bee and all of her friends disappeared, making Cole’s story hard to believe. He is still hopelessly smitten with his best friend and next door neighbour Melanie – the only one who believes his story – who convinces him to forget the past and come to a party thrown at a nearby lake. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil and survive the night.

McG directs Dan Lagana's script, with the cast featuring Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster and Helen Hong.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is available on Netflix from September 10.