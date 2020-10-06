The 355 trailer: Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o lead a team of international secret agents

It’s a pretty impressive line up of international stars in The 355, a film that was pitched when Jessica Chastain was working with director Simon Kinberg on X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Seeing Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz appear in a major Hollywood film is always a good thing, while Lupita Nyong’o’s English accent (taking on new ones appears to be a thing for her) doesn’t sound bad either. Reviews were hardly blazing hot for Kinberg’s last film, so hopefully he has a better grip of things with another star-studded cast this time round. Watch The 355 trailer above.

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng, who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.

Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) directs a Theresa Rebeck script, with Diane Kruger, Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez starring alongside Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o.

The 355 is currently scheduled for release in US cinemas on January 14 - but we’ll see how that goes. The UK is being more cautious at the moment with no date announced.