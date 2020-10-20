The 2020 London Korean Film Festival arrives at the end of October

The London Korean Film Festival returns to London for its 15th edition from October 29 - November 12. This year, the festival will be going digital for the first time, with more than 30 films available online to audiences across the UK, along with prerecorded interviews, live Q&As and other virtual events, all in conjunction with a selection of special cinema screenings taking place in London.

Some of the highlights featured include Hong Sangsoo's, The Woman Who Ran, Jung Jinyoung's Me &Me, Yoon Dan-bi's Moving On, Lee Jae-kyoo's Intimate Strangers, Kim Soyoung's Even Little Grass Has Its Own Name, Kim Mi-jo’s Gull and Jeon Gye-soo’s Vertigo. Classics playing during the festival include the likes of Im Kwon-taek’s Divine Bow and Daughter of Fire and Byun Jang-ho's Eul-hwa.

This year, the festival’s Special Focus will be Friends and Family and, as usual, viewers will have benefit from a diverse set of strands: Cinema Now, Women's Voices, Documentary, Artist Video, Animation and Mise-en-scène Shorts.

As usual, we'll be covering the festival and posting all content to our London Korean Film Festival Hub.

You can find more information about the festival and the detailed programme on the festival website which you can visit here.