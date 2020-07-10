Tesla trailer: Ethan Hawke stars as groundbreaking inventor Nikola Tesla

Director Michael Almereyda's Tesla came out of this year's Sundance with quite a bit of buzz and is now preparing for an August release. It sees him team back up with Ethan Hawke (they worked together on Hamlet in 2000) and look back on heated rivalry between Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison. This story is told from the perspective of J.P. Morgan’s daughter Anne - her father being the chief financier of Tesla's work, providing the money for the laboratory where the inventor would go on to develop long-distance radio and electric power transmission technologies. IFC have released the trailer on Tesla's 164th birthday, so hit play above to get a first look at Tesla.

Brilliant, visionary Nikola Tesla fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition, then faces thornier challenges with his new system for worldwide wireless energy. The film tracks Tesla’s uneasy interactions with his fellow inventor Thomas Edison and his patron George Westinghouse. Another thread traces Tesla’s sidewinding courtship of financial titan J.P. Morgan, whose daughter Anne takes a more than casual interest in the inventor. Anne analyses and presents the story as it unfolds, offering a modern voice to this scientific period drama which, like its subject, defies convention.

Almereyda also wrote the script, with Eve Hewson (Anne Morgan), Kyle MacLachlan (Thomas Edison), Jim Gaffigan (George Westinghouse) and Donnie Keshawarz (J.P.Morgan) in support of Hawke.

Tesla is available on VOD and cinemas on August 21.