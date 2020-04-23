Tenet remains scheduled for release in July "or whenever theaters reopen"

1 minute read
Posted by Film News Published
Tenet remains scheduled for release in July

Tenet is probably the last major film of the summer to remain on the release schedule with Warner still targeting a 17th July release date. While it remains to be seen whether the world will be returning to normal by July (we're expecting it to be a lot longer than that), it would seem that Warner are keen to dominate the summer with Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated project.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner CEO Ann Sarnoff said "We are committed to – and are excited about – releasing Tenet in theaters this summer or whenever theaters reopen ... We remain supportive of the theatrical experience… and are confident that our tentpole titles, including Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984, are exactly the type of films that will have people eager to return to theaters."

Wonder Woman 1984, the other film mentioned by Sarnoff has already been delayed until 14th August having previously been scheduled for release in June.


Tenet (2020)
Dir: Christopher Nolan | Cast: Aaron Taylor Johnson, Elizabeth Debicki, John David Washington, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Robert Pattinson | Writer: Christopher Nolan (screenplay)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Aaron Taylor Johnson, Action, Christopher Nolan, Drama, Elizabeth Debicki, English, John David Washington, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Robert Pattinson, Tenet, Tenet (2020), Thriller
Category news

Latest Articles