Ta-Nehisi Coates is working on a Superman reboot with J.J. Abrams acting as producer

News has broken over on Deadline this evening that Superman is set to get another reboot with author Ta-Nehisi Coates currently working on the story and J.J. Abrams producing via Bad Robot.

Little is known about this reboot - and while it's being reported as being a reboot we have no confirmation either way whether this film will be part of the faltering DCEU or a brand new take on the Man of Steel story.

Ta-Nehisi Coates has been widely involved with Marvel in recent years having worked on both a Black Panther and Captain America comic series. He also has a credit on three of the more recent MCU films.