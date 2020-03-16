System Crasher trailer: This 2019 Berlinale award winner shows the turbulent emotions of a troubled young girl

For every star-driven film that plays at the London Film Festival every year there are at least half-a-dozen indies vying for audience's attention. German film, System Crasher (Systemsprenger) fell into that category last year, although it went on to enjoy considerable domestic success, as well as winning the Alfred Bauer Prize at Berlinale and picking up a cluster of nominations at this year's Deutscher Filmpreis (which will hopefully take place in April). It features quite the performance from young Helena Zengel (nominated for Best Leading Actress) who stars as a troubled 9-year-old unable to manage her fragile and turbulent emotions. We reviewed the film last year saying "While System Crasher could possibly be shorter and isn’t completely successful in bringing its ideas together into a coherent whole, thanks to Zengel’s mature and magnetic presence it’s a film that will linger in the mind long after the credits roll by." Watch the trailer for System Crasher above.

The film tells the story of an angry, damaged 9 year old girl and the authorities' attempts to help her. Traumatised as a baby, all Benni wants is to go home to her mother. Teachers, social workers, care homes, carers and everyone in the child mental health professions do their best to help, but is she a true system crasher - someone who breaks the system and is beyond salvation?

Nora Fingscheidt writes and directs, with Zengel supported by Lisa Hagmeister and Albrecht Schuch.

System Crasher is currently scheduled for release in select UK cinemas on March 27.