Synchronic trailer: Anthony Mackie trips out of reality searching for meaning in his life

It's taken a while for Synchronic to find a suitable release date, after first hitting the festival circuit at TIFF last year. It's a new release from writer-directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead who have also given us similarly mind-bending indie releases like Resolution and The Endless. Their films are typically high-concept sci-fi pieces that sometimes suffer in the storytelling department, but you can't fault their plot ambition. This time they've bagged a big name in Anthony Mackie, who is always a good watch, so check out the Synchronic trailer above to see more.

When New Orleans paramedics and longtime best friends Steve and Dennis are called to a series of bizarre, gruesome accidents, they chalk it up to the mysterious new party drug found at the scene. But after Dennis's oldest daughter suddenly disappears, Steve stumbles upon a terrifying truth about the supposed psychedelic that will challenge everything he knows about reality—and the flow of time itself.

Benson also wrote the script, with the support cast also featuring Katie Aselton and Ally Ioannides.

Synchronic heads in US cinemas and drive-ins from October 23.