Sylvie's Love trailer: Tessa Thompson chases her dreams as a TV producer in Amazon's period drama

They always say never get involved with a musician and that seems to be a lesson learned in the Tessa Thompson-led Sylvie's Love. But the love in the title doesn't just seem to point towards a romance with a saxophonist, but her career goals and aspirations. Be careful with the trailer though, this is one of those that pretty much reveal the entire film in a couple of minutes, leaving little room for surprise. Watch the ew trailer for Sylvie's Love above.

In Sylvie’s Love, the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert, a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie , who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same.

Eugene Ashe writes and directs, with the cast starring Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Aja Naomi King, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Alano Miller, Wendi Mclendon-Covey and Eva Longoria.

Sylvie's Love arrives on Amazon Prime from December 23.