SXSW will run its juried competitions online

The cancellation of SXSW was of huge concern for the film industry, leaving countless independent films without the sort of marketing and online festival buzz they need to ramp up interest. But it appears the organisers of the festival have found a way to work around some do the issues by running the juried competitions digitally.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all of the juried awards that were set to be handed out at the Austin festival will still take place. Jury members will be sent online screening links that will allow them to watch privately.

SXSW director, Janet Pierson, said “We had several Special Awards juries already in place via links, and since we are not able to present the event, we decided to continue and expand to all the juried competitions, if the majority of the filmmakers opted in and juries were available. We know it’s no substitute for the live SXSW event with its unique and fantastic audience, but at least it’s some way to get attention for these wonderful films."

in total there are ten films playing in the narrative competition and a further ten in the documentary category. Running between March 13-21, the competition winners will be announced on March 24.