Supernova trailer: Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci star as a middle-aged couple trying to cope with dementia

Summer is now officially over (as if it ever started) and with the arrival of shorter days, autumn leaves and the prospect of another 6-month semi lockdown in the UK comes the award season. Supernova is one aimed squarely at the big prizes, bringing together two great actors in a drama that looks destined to be a bit of a weepy. It premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival to huge praise and will also be playing at the London Film Festival next month where we will cover it. For now, watch the Supernova trailer above.

It is deep autumn and Sam and Tusker, partners of twenty years, are on holiday. They are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with young-onset dementia two years ago their lives have had to change. Jobs have been given up and plans put on hold. Their time together is now the most important thing they have. As the trip progresses however, their individual ideas for their future begin to collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s irreparable illness.

Harry Macqueen (Hinterland) directs, with James Dreyfus, Ian Drysdale and Pippa Haywood in support.

Supernova is currently scheduled to open in UK cinemas on November 27.