Superintelligence trailer: Melissa McCarthy is being studied by an alien AI voiced by James Corden

Melissa McCarthy's move into into dramatic roles has seen her show a different, and more enjoyable side, to her craft after a long run of poor and underwhelming comedies. Superintelligence sits firmly in the latter camp and combined with having James Corden's voice featuring so prominently things can only get worse. This will initially get an HBO Max release and will end up in the UK at some point in the future (Warner Bros. may be waiting to see what happens with cinemas next month) but this will likely be forgotten about quite quickly. Watch the Superintelligence trailer above.

In the film, when an all-powerful Superintelligence chooses to study the most average person on Earth, “Carol Peters”, the fate of the world hangs in the balance. As the A.I. decides to enslave, save or destroy humanity, it’s up to Carol to prove that people are worth saving.

Ben Falcone (who also oversaw Life of the Party and The Boss) directs, with Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry and Karan Soni in support of McCarthy and Corden.

Superintelligence will be avialable on HBO Max from November 26, with a UK date still to be announced.