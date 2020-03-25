Sundance London postpone this year's festival

In news that is not wholly surprising given the current situation, the Sundance Institute have announced that this year's Sundance London festival will be postponed, with no rescheduled dates yet made public.

The festival was due to take place May 28-31 at Picturehouse Central in London. Like all other cinemas in the UK, the Cineworld-owned chain is currently closed until further notice, with no indication given as to when they will be able to open their doors again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year Sundance London offers a much-scaled down version of the Utah festival. A number of directors, actors and wider filmmaking teams are usually in attendance, which in the current environment would prove problematic. Many people travel into London to catch early screenings of films that have yet to be released, which would also further increase the risks involved.

At this stage we are not sure if Sundance London will be able to shift to another, go online, or cancel for 2020. As soon as more information comes to light we will let our readers know.