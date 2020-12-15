Sundance announce the full line-up for their 2021 digital edition including new films from Edgar Wright, Rebecca Hall and Ben Wheatley

The Sundance Festival at the start of 2020 was one of only a few major festivals to hold physical screenings this year, but it has confirmed a smaller line up for 2021 and as previously revealed will also revert to a digital format.

The festival will take place between January 28 to February 3 via their own platform, and will feature 72 new films compared to last years 128, which hail from 29 counties with 38 new directors appearing. Around 3,500 films were submitted for consideration this year.

Highlights will include the likes of Ben Wheatley’s In The Earth, Edgar Wright’s The Spark Brothers, Robin Wright’s Land, Rebecca Hall’s Passing, Jerrod Carmichael’s On The Count of Three and Amir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Love.

Some films that were originally intended to premiere at Cannes in May will also play, including the likes of Pascual Sisto’s John and The Hole, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee and Ninja Thyberg’s Pleasure.

Depending on COVID-19 regulations there are plans to hold ‘satellite screenings’ which will held on large outdoor screens which will be socially distanced or drive-in. Details on this will be decided closer to the time given the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic.

Head to the Sundance website to see the complete line up in full.