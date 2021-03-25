Anna Kendrick is on her way to Mars in Stowaway, which heading to Netflix next month

Netflix have announced their next major exclusive, Stowaway, and have released the trailer. Check it out above.

Arriving on the platform on 22nd April, Stowaway sees an unintended stowaway on a mission headed to Mars accidentally causing severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. Directed by Joe Penna and starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette.