Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker available from May 4th on Disney+

The final chapter of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will begin streaming two months early on Disney+ in honour of “May the 4th,” known by fans around the world as “Star Wars Day.” For the first time ever, fans will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place. The nine-part saga is available within Disney+’s collection of Star Wars movies and series including The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Chris Terrio & J.J. Abrams and the story is by Derek Connolly andColinTrevorrow and J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker joins Disney+’s May the 4th line-up including the premiere of the eight-episode documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the series finale of animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The May 4th line-up follows the finale of the first season of The Mandalorian on Friday May 1.

In addition to new content offerings, Disney+ will also honour the artistry of Star Wars with a week-long concept art takeover on the service. Like a commemorative gallery, each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May 4th to feature its original concept paintings. From Star Wars: A New Hope to The Mandalorian, the updated art will feature work from celebrated artists such as the legendary Ralph McQuarrie and artist, author, and production designer, Doug Chiang. On the Disney+ home screen, the animated Star Wars brand tile, viewable on web and connected TV devices, gets upgraded with a new animation that honours the signature hyperspace jump.