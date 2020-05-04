Confirmed: Taika Waititi and Krysty Wilson Cairns signed up for an upcoming Star Wars film

Having already shown his genre skills with Thor: Ragnarok and cementing fans interest in his work with his episodes of The Mandalorian, we're excited to confirm that Taika Waititi has been signed up to direct a Star Wars film.

The film - which will be a theatrical release - will be co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who previously co-scripted Sam Mendes' 1917. We don't expect Waititi's film to be fast tracked into production - he's already working on Thor: Love and Thunder and will be directing two Roald Dahl projects for Netflix.

It's also unclear whether the film will be one of the already announced Star Wars films for 2022, 2024 or 2026 and it's added to the growing slate of films in a Galaxy far far away.

Not only is Rian Johnson's trilogy is still in development, Kevin Feige is working as producer on a film - could it be the same film that Waititi is to direct given their past collaborations in the MCU? There are still a number of other rumoured Star Wars projects in the pipeline too and some outstanding plot threads from the last spin off film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, which Waititi's signature humour could fit well with.

We expect more information on all Star Wars movie projects soon - despite them officially being on hiatus following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga...

The Taika Waititi announcement also includes confirmation that Leslye Headland is heading up a Star Wars series for Disney+ that will focus on a new time period in the saga.

