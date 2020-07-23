Spree trailer: Step inside Joe Keery's Uber and go for a killer ride

Eugene Kotlyarenko's found footage indie thriller Spree debuted at Sundance at the start of the year and picked up a both good and bad reviews. It plays with the idea of both the trust we place in mobile cab services and society's obsession with notoriety via social media. The trailer for Spree does a good job at setting the basic premise and you can see for yourself by hitting play above.

Meet Kurt, a 23-year-old rideshare driver for Spree, who is so desperate for social media attention that he’ll stop at nothing to go viral. He comes up with a plan to livestream a rampage as a shortcut to infamy – coining his evil scheme “#thelesson”, he installs a set of cameras in his car and begins streaming his rides. Wildly miscalculating the popularity that would come from his lethal scheme, Kurt’s desperation grows as he tries to find a way to overcome the plan’s flaws. In the middle of all this madness, a stand-up comedian with her own viral agenda crosses Kurt’s path and becomes the only hope to put a stop to his misguided carnage.

Kotlyarenko also wrote the script with Joe Keery in the lead and support from Sasheer Zamata, Mischa Barton, John DeLuca, Josh Ovalle, Lala Kent, Frankie Grande, Kyle Mooney and David Arquette

Spree is available to watch in select cinemas and on VOD from August 14.