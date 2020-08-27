Spontaneous trailer: Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer's classmates are mysteriously exploding into pieces

Spontaneous seems like the sort of summer teen comedy-horror flick that may have done decent business in cinemas most years, but 2020 is definitely not like most other years. Instead, Paramount are putting this one out on PVOD and download at the start of October. It's based on Arron Starmer's 2016 YA book of the same name, with the film rights snapped up before it had even hit shelves. Check out the Spontaneous trailer above to see what it's about.

When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!

Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film stars Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer in the lead roles, with Yvonne Orji, Hayley Law, Rob Huebel and Piper Perabo in support.

Spontaneous will be available to watch on PVOD and digital download from October 6.