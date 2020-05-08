Spike Lee's new short is a love letter to New York

Yesterday Spike Lee released the first poster for his upcoming film Da 5 Bloods that will be debuting on Netflix June 12. He also dropped a 3-minute short called New York New York, a love letter to the city he has called home for most of his life (he was born in Atlanta).

The short is set to the soundtrack of Frank Sinatra's iconic song of the same name (Lee says Tina Sinatra and Sony ATV granted permission for its use) with Lee shooting a series of empty city streets and famous landmarks, along with shots of hospital workers who have been risking their lives to save others during the COVID-19 crisis.

You can look back on any number of Lee's films to see his love for New York, with many featuring the city's historic brownstone buildings and romanticised reflections of the Big Apple complemented by Terence Blanchard's lush jazz scores.

Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during their weekly coronavirus town hall update shows, Lee spoke reflected on the current status of the city, saying, "It’s painful when you see there is nobody there. But at the end of the film, that is when we see New Yorkers." He went on, "You know what? I wouldn’t want to be any other place than here, the epicentre.”

Lee also spoke on why the coronavirus is affecting the Black community more than any other: "There’s a whole bunch of reasons," later going on to say, "I think that after we get into AC, after corona, we have to change things top to bottom. We cannot go back to doing this stuff that happened before — healthcare, education, the environment. We got to just, hopefully with the new president, that we got to go back to the chalkboard and just really rethink everything in America from top to bottom. The epidemic has really pulled, like the Wizard of Oz, pulled back the veil. Now we see what is really here. That is what corona has done.”

You can watch New York New York on Spike Lee's Instagram page.