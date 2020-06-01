Spike Lee releases new short called '3 Brothers — Radio Raheem, Eric Garner, and George Floyd'

Throughout his career Spike Lee has confronted systemic racism in his work, with his 1989 classic Do The Right Thing remaining as depressingly relevant today as it ever has. The director has now released a short film protesting against the murders of George Floyd and Eric Garner and every Black person that has been killed by the police.

3 Brothers-Radio Raheem, Eric Garner And George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/EB0cXQELzE — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) June 1, 2020

Lee released the film last night when speaking with CNN's Don Lemon, saying: “How can people not understand why people are acting the way they are? … This is not new, we saw with the riots in the 60s, the assassination of Dr King, every time something jumps off and we don’t get our justice, people are reacting they way they do to be heard … We are seeing this again and again and again … This is the thing: the killing of black bodies, that is what this country is built upon.”

The 94 second short cuts together footage of Eric Garner being choked to death by police officers in 2014, Floyd being killed by police officers last week and Radio Raheem (played by William Goldwyn Nunn III) being murdered in the final act of Do The Right Thing. Please beware these are strong and disturbing images, so only watch if you feel comfortable doing so.