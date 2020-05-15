Spike Lee offers a first look at his new film Da 5 Bloods

Last week we got the first poster for Spike Lee's new film, Da 5 Bloods, which will be arriving on Netflix next month, and yesterday the director revealed some first look images for what will be his 23rd fiction-based feature.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lee offers more details about the film and it's themes, explaining how Dr Martin Luther King is central to the story “Let me tell you a story,” said Lee. “The United States Armed Forces came close to being torn apart when black soldiers heard that Dr. King was assassinated. They also heard that their brothers and sisters were tearing shit up in over 100 cities across America. The tipping point came very close; the black soldiers were getting ready to set it off in Vietnam—and not against the Vietcong either.”

Lee also talks about the reasons why Delroy Lindo’s character Paul is a Trump supporter in the film: “It’s something that my mother taught me very early on. She’d say, ‘Spike, all black people ain’t the same. All black people don’t look alike, or think alike.’ So we’ve got this group, and I had to show some type of diversity amongst these African American men. They can’t be all alike—that’s not only stupid, it’s not dramatic. [...] And there are a small minority of black folks who drank the orange Kool-Aid. To make him more dramatic, Paul is a MAGA-hat-wearing motherfucker.”

Da 5 Bloods gives nods to classics like The Treasure of Sierra Madre, paraphrasing the John Huston line “We don’t need no stinkin’ badges,” while so giving praise to another favourite of Lee's, Apocalypse Now: “I’ve always given homages to films I love in my films,” the filmmaker said. “I want to go on record on this. I’m not being disrespectful to any Vietnam film that’s been made, except maybe The Green Berets with John Wayne, who is not a hero of mine.”

The film is about four African American Vietnam veterans return to Vietnam. They are in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. These heroes battle forces of humanity and nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.

Four African American Vietnam veterans return to Vietnam. They are in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. These heroes battle forces of humanity and nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.

Lee directs a script written in collaboration with Kevin Willmott, Danny Bilson and Paul De Meo, with Chadwick Boseman, Jonathan Majors, Paul Walter Hauser, Delroy Lindo and Clarke Peters all in the cast.

You can see more images from the film over at Vanity Fair. Da 5 Bloods arrives on Netflix from June 12.