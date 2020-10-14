Spike Lee and David Byrne’s American Utopia is free to watch on BFI Player tonight

With the London Film Festival still in full swing, the BFI have made Spike Lee's concert film, David Byrne's American Utopia, free to watch on their BFI Player for tonight only.

There will be multiple screenings of the film around the country over the next few days, including London, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester and in Belfast, Northern Ireland, but quite unexpectedly, the digital screening on the BFI Player is free of charge and tickets for the film starting between 8.45pm and 9.15pm BST are available to book now.

David Byrne’s American Utopia brings the Talking Heads frontman’s critically acclaimed Broadway is a one-of-a-kind film directed by Oscar and Emmy-winner Spike Lee. Recorded during its late 2019 to early 2020 run at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre in New York City, Byrne is joined by an ensemble of 11 musicians, singers, and dancers from around the globe, inviting audiences into a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution, and social justice are paramount.

The special includes performances of songs from Byrne’s 2018 solo album of the same name, in addition to popular Talking Heads favourites such as “Once in a Lifetime” and “Burning Down the House.” The musical numbers accompanied with brief monologues allows Byrne to address various sociopolitical topics from police brutality, immigration, climate change, to the critical upcoming election.

Tickets for the free digital screening are available to book here.