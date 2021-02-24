Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release this December

We finally have the title for the third MCU Spider-Man movie, and it might just hint that the rumours of it featuring characters from the wider Spider-Man movie universe are true.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release in cinemas on 17th December 2021 and rumours in recent months have suggested that characters and actors from previous series of Spider-Man films will appear in this one. We know Jamie Foxx will play Electro for the second time following his stint in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and there have been multiple suggestions that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might reprise their performances as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside the MCU's Tom Holland.

Alongside the Peters, we can also expect Benedict Cumberbatch to show up as Doctor Strange - another pointer that we could be seeing the ultimate Spider-Man multiverse movie.


