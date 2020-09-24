Sound of Metal trailer: Riz Ahmed is an adrenaline-fuelled punk metal drummer who loses his hearing

Reviews for Sound of Metal have been very strong since it first played at TIFF last year. It's taken a while to find a release slot, but more than a year on and Amazon are preparing to give it a push during award season. It stars two high calibre actors in Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke who have both been praised for their performances, with director Darius Marder also using a number of real-life deaf people in supporting roles. Watch the trailer for Sound of Metal above.

During a series of adrenaline-fuelled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it his life — is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew.

Darius Marder directs, with Riz Ahmed supported by Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Shaheem Sanchez, Chelsea Lee, Jeremy Stone and Mathieu Amalric.

Sound of Metal is scheduled to arrive in US theatres on November 20 before arriving on Amazon Prime from December 6.