Sony set an April VOD release date for Fantasy Island

Given some of the titles that have moved over to digital platforms in recent weeks it was expected that Sony's Fantasy Island remake would also do the same. The studio confirmed that today by announcing the film will be released on digital April 14 and on Blu-ray and DVD May 12.

Director Jeff Wadlow's film landed in cinemas on March 6 just a week before cinemas started to consider closing their doors. While reviews were far from positive (a horrifyingly low 8% on Rotten Tomatoes to date), box office takings of $47 million against an estimated production budget of $7 million meant the studio made a decent return - even if it could've take much more if it had remained on cinema screens.

The theatrical version and a new R-rated cut of Fantasy Island will also be available on the physical and digital releases. They will also come complete with a director's commentary and a number of deleted scenes.