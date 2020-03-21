Sonic the Hedgehog races towards a digital release at the end of March

Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog managed to avoid the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic having arrived in cinemas on February 14, pulling in a worldwide total of $306m from a production budget of up to $95m. The returns are modest, but the studio will breathe a sigh of relief it did not run headlong into the current theatrical shutdown.

But with most cinemas now closed Paramount have decided to bring forward the digital release of Sonic to March 31 in the US, almost two months earlier than originally slated. It follows on the from the likes of Onward, The Invisible Man, Birds of Prey and a number of other titles forced to adapt their digital release strategy.

The box office numbers were better than expected for the video game adaptation given the troubled road it took towards release. After the first trailer appeared online last April many fans were horrified at how strangely different Sonic looked compared to his iconic Sega design. Director Jeff Fowler was quick to bow to fan pressure and offered reassurance that the complaints had been heard and a re-design was on the way. The release date was eventually pushed back a further three months to allow more time for the VFX to work their magic.

No news has been provided on any change to the UK release date of June 8 but as soon as we hear we'll let you know too.

