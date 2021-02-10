Sonic The Hedgehog sequel gets a very surprising title...
The official title for the Sonic The Hedgehog sequel has been announced. The title to the 2020 video game adaptation, which must've taken a lot of discussion to settle upon, is... wait for it...
That's it - that's the announcement.
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is heading to cinemas (if they're open by then) in 2022. The first film was a surprising success despite having been delayed following the reaction to the computerised version of the title character in the film's trailer.
Sonic the Hedgehog (2019)
Dir: Jeff Fowler | Cast: Adam Pally, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Neal McDonough | Writers: Evan Susser (story by), Hirokazu Yasuhara (characters), Josh Miller (screenplay by), Naoto Ohshima (characters), Oren Uziel (screenplay by), Patrick Casey (screenplay by), Van Robichaux (story by), Yuji Naka (characters)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
Dir: Jeff Fowler | Cast: Ben Schwartz, Madison Smith, Tika Sumpter | Writers: Josh Miller (screenplay), Pat Casey (screenplay)