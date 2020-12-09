Songbird trailer: A look into the near-future with a deadlier strain of the COVID virus in this Michael Bay-produced thriller

Who needs horror stories when we've got several going on at once right now in the real world? Host combined the two earlier this year, setting a Paranormal Activity-style horror during lockdown and now the Michael Bay-produced Songbird imagines what the world could look like in 2022 as the latest COVID strain presents itself in even deadlier form. If production units can work with the current filming regulations we should expect to see many more of these arrive over the next couple of years, and while this appears to escalate into the usual over-the-top Bayisms, it doesn't look too bad. Watch the Songbird trailer above.

In 2022 a pandemic ravages the world and its cities. Centring on a handful of people as they navigate the obstacles currently hindering society: disease, martial law, quarantine and vigilantes.

Adam Mason directs, with K.J. Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario with Paul Walter Hauser and Demi Moore all in the cast.

Songbird arrives in UK cinemas and on VOD from December 11.