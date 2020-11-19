Some Kind of Heaven trailer: Journey inside a Twin Peaks-esque retirement home complex where everything is 'perfect'

As you will hear in the trailer, The Villages is a place where you come to live, not to pass away. It is America's largest retirement community located in Florida, which is pitched as some kind of perfect world to retire in, like a Disneyland for the over 60s. Some Kind of Heaven takes a closer look at what life is like behind the slick marketing material to show that it isn't as perfect as it may seem from the outside. Darren Aronofsky is one of the producers of the documentary which played at Sundance earlier in the year and has received great reviews since. Watch the trailer for Some Kind of Heaven above.

With Some Kind of Heaven, first-time feature director Lance Oppenheim cracks the manicured facade of The Villages, America's largest retirement community – a massive, self-contained utopia located in Central Florida. Behind the gates of this palm tree-lined fantasyland, Some Kind of Heaven invests in the dreams and desires of a small group of Villages residents – and one interloper – who are unable to find happiness within the community's pre-packaged paradise. With strikingly composed cinematography, this candy-colored documentary offers a tender and surreal look at the never-ending quest for finding meaning and love in life's final act.

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, Some Kind of Heaven will play in select theatres and on demand from January 15 in the US.