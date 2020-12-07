Small Axe: Education trailer: Steve McQueen highlights the mistreatment of Black children by the British education system

It's been hard to find a fault with Steve McQueen's series of five films (although Amazon are pushing them for TV awards rather than film) and Education will sadly be the last one airing next weekend. In the space of just over a month McQueen has done more to bring Black British life to a mass audience than studios and production companies in this country have done for the past 70 years. This time McQueen trains his focus onto the education sector, and how Black children were mistreated during the 70s. And when you realise Black school children are three and a half times more likely to be excluded compared to other children, it's one of many issues that continue to plague the education sector in the UK today. Watch the trailer for Education above.

When 12-year-old Kingsley is transferred to a special-needs school, a group of West Indian women uncover an unofficial segregation policy preventing many black children from receiving the education they deserve.

The cast stars Kenyah Sandy, Sharlene Whyte, Daniel Francis, Tamara Lawrance, Josette Simon and Jo Martin, with Alastair Siddons co-writing the script with McQueen.

Small Axe: Education is available to watch on BBC One at 9pm December 13 and will play on Amazon Prime from December 18.